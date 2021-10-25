CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Must C’s: Celtics shower Ime Udoka after coach’s first win

By @deliberatepix
CelticsBlog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t exactly Paul Pierce showering Doc Rivers with Gatorade at the end of Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals, but after head coach Ime Udoka got his first win as the Celtics head coach, the team gave him the game ball and congratulated him in the locker...

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

NBA

Ime Udoka on Celtics loss: 'That's as ugly as it can get'

The Boston Celtics battled through a rough night in their home opener, dropping a 115-83 contest to the Toronto Raptors. Outworked and out hustled throughout the night, head coach Ime Udoka didn't hold back with his analysis. The Boston Celtics battled through a rough night in their home opener, dropping...
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown will start, play in Wednesday’s season opener against New York, per Ime Udoka

NEW YORK — The Celtics are a step closer to full strength and they’ll have both their All-Stars available for Wednesday’s season opener against the Knicks. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown, who was questionable for the game, will play in the 7:30 p.m. game at Madison Square Garden. Udoka added Brown will likely see shorter stretches of minutes after having to go through his 10-day quarantine.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ime Udoka says Jayson Tatum was ‘pressing’ in Celtics’ first game

As hot as Jaylen Brown was against the New York Knicks, star teammate Jayson Tatum was not in the Celtics’ opening night loss Wednesday. Though Tatum managed 20 points in his first regular-season action of 2021, it didn’t come easily. The All-Star forward shot just 7-of-30 (23 percent) from the field, including 2-of-15 from three-point land, and couldn’t support Brown’s incredible 46-point outburst to knock off the Knicks in overtime.
NBA
kion546.com

Raptors beat Celtics 115-83, spoil Udoka’s home opener

BOSTON (AP) — Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat Boston 115-83 on Friday night to spoil the Celtics’ home opener. Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet had 11 points and nine assists for Toronto, which lost its opener to the Wizards. In new Boston coach Ime Udoka’s home debut, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Al Horford returned for a second stint with the Celtics to add 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown, who scored a career-high 46 points in a season-opening, double-overtime loss to New York on Wednesday night, had nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.
NBA
Yardbarker

Celtics HC Ime Udoka already running tight ship ahead of NBA season

The NBA season hasn't quite gotten underway yet, but Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is already running a tight ship. The first-year coach showed yet again that he won't be taking any guff when he benched forward Grant Williams in Friday's preseason loss to the Miami Heat. Williams spent several seconds complaining to the refs for being called for a moving screen, so Udoka sidelined him.
NBA
Union Leader

Five boldish Celtics predictions ahead of NBA opening night as Boston looks to surprise under Ime Udoka

The Celtics lived through a transformational offseason, and while expectations aren’t exactly title contender, they’ve finally arrived to the regular season. Boston opens its season against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Madison Square Garden, returning some normality to the league. Fans are back in the stands, the schedule returns to 82 games and there won’t be any more asterisks to a season because of the pandemic.
NBA
#Rob Williamsiii
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 biggest challenges facing Ime Udoka as new head coach

The 2021-22 NBA season is upon us, and the Boston Celtics are set to start a new chapter with new head coach Ime Udoka. Coming off a disappointing and underachieving 36-36 season, the Celtics front office went through a couple of surprise changes that were necessary to shake things up a bit for a team seemed to have lost their favor as an overall team despite the transcendence of young, rising superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown responds to criticism from Celtics coach Ime Udoka

Jaylen Brown has had an up-and-down start to the 2021-22 season, and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka indicated this week that he is frustrated with the star swingman. He may feel differently after Brown attributed his inconsistent play to his health. Brown scored 13 points in 37 minutes in...
NBA
cbslocal.com

Celtics Get Ime Udoka His First Career NBA Win: ‘You Guys Took Too Long To Get It’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have won a game, therefore the Celtics have given Ime Udoka his first career victory as an NBA head coach. Boston delivered Udoka his first W with a 107-97 road victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. After two losses to start the season, the Celtics played their first complete game of the year in Houston, leaving their new head coach impressed with the all-around team effort.
NBA
MetroWest Daily News

CELTICS NOTEBOOK: Patience may be necessary early on for Ime Udoka and Celtics

Ime Udoka understands that early on in his first season at the helm of the Boston Celtics, he may need to exercise some patience. The Celtics beefed up their roster this offseason by bringing in several new additions to go along with an almost entirely new coaching staff, headlined by Udoka.
NBA
Boston Globe

Ime Udoka: Celtics haven’t talked to Enes Kanter about Tibet comments

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Friday night that he hasn’t talked to center Enes Kanter about the player’s criticism of the Chinese government that led to the team’s games being pulled off television there. “We know it’s out there,” Udoka said before the team’s home opener...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s stern message amid Boston fans booing team

The Boston Celtics are not off to a good start this season. Ime Udoka and his new team have now lost two games in a row. The first Celtic loss was a double-overtime thriller on the road against the New York Knicks. This one, though, was a lot more rough: they were thoroughly blown out by the Toronto Raptors at home. The Celtics performance was not at all appreciated by the home crowd, who began booing the team.
NBA
NESN

Ime Udoka Has Yet To Name Celtics Captains; Here’s Why

Ime Udoka hoped to designate captains by now. The Boston Celtics didn’t quite have any veteran leadership last season, and the first-time head coach wanted to nip that in the bud early. But even the most carefully laid plans get broken, and some preseason adversity has prevented him from getting...
NBA
NESN

Ime Udoka Offers Insight On Managing Jaylen Brown’s Minutes In Return

Jaylen Brown most certainly didn’t take it easy in his return to the lineup. After missing the front end of Boston’s back-to-back Sunday against the Houston Rockets due to left patella tendinopathy, Brown re-joined the Celtics’ starting lineup Monday and erupted in the 140-129 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
NESN

What’s Impressed Ime Udoka About Grant Williams Early In Celtics Season

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has put together a nice start to his third campaign, most notably tying his career-high Sunday in a win over the Houston Rockets. Williams, who made five of his seven 3-point attempts in the 107-97 victory, now has scored 15 points or more in a pair of early-season games. His production has followed his opportunity as Williams has played 31 minutes in each of those two contests.
NBA

