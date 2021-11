From investing in broadband, water, sewer, community facilities and housing, the person who oversees the Rural Development mission area at the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a vast array of responsibilities. But for the last four years, that position was not filled because former Secretary Sonny Perdue decided not to do so. Now, the new leader of USDA's rural development efforts wants to underscore the importance and diversity of farm country and “making sure that all of our country knows how crucial rural America is for our success.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO