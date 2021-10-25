Joplin’s Union Depot: how you can submit your proposal

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin’s Union Depot is newly listed as one of Missouri’s “Places in Peril.” Now, officials are looking for a buyer.

The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation made the declaration on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The alliance says a number of factors threaten the building: neglect, deterioration and vandalism. “The once white painted walls are covered with graffiti.”

Each year, residents nominate a historic property they consider endangered. A committee then decides which ones to add to the list.

They make the list each year. Residents will nominate endangered historic properties. A committee will then decide which ones to add to the list.

Now that the Joplin Union Depot is on the list, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is looking for a proposal for the depot’s future. If you want to submit a proposal, you can contact:

R. Zane Price – Real Estate Manager, Division of State Parks, Missouri Department of Natural Resources

(573) 526-4786

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, State Historic Preservation Office has owned the building since 1998. They hope to find a buyer who will rehabilitate the structure.

Current players in advocacy for the future of the depot include the City of Joplin, the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission, Downtown Joplin Alliance, Post Art Library, Historic Murphysburg Preservation, Inc., and other regional preservation groups and residents.

Brief History of the Joplin Union Depot

The Joplin Union Depot opened to the public on June 30, 1911.

“This reinforced concrete structure was designed by Kansas City architect Louis Curtiss and helped define Curtiss’ reputation as a pioneer in fireproof construction. Unlike other train depots at the time, which generally depict classical stylistic elements, Curtiss’ design incorporated geometric embellishments to create a Prairie-modern style building.” (preservemo.org)

The depot serviced the Kansas City Southern, Missouri-Kansas-Texas and Santa Fe Railroads. But on November 3, 1969, the last train departed the depot.

The building has remained vacant for more than 50 years.

A few groups have proposed alternate uses, but nothing came to fruition.

Supporters hope that listing the Joplin Union Depot as a Place in Peril will raise awareness of the property’s availability and help find a developer to restore this important piece of Joplin’s history.

You can read more about the Joplin Union Depot here, and watch more in the video below.