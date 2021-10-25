CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID cases keep slipping

By Chris Miller
There are 872 new cases of coronavirus in today's report from Louisiana Department of Health. Another 18 people have died from COVID-19.

There are 332 people in the hospital. That is down ten from Friday's report.

Forty-seven percent of Louisiana residents have now completed their COVID vaccinations. 2,189,636 out of Louisiana's 4,657,757 residents have had all required shots. Everyone ages 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated. 2,451,498 (52.6%) of Louisiana residents have had at least one shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 57.4 percent of the U.S. has completed their vaccinations, and 66.4% have had at least one dose.

