Politics

Two San Francisco prosecutors leave DA Chesa Boudin to join recall effort

By Asher Notheis
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sYcAe_0cc4jGNf00

T wo San Francisco prosecutors quit their jobs in the district attorney’s office of Chesa Boudin, joining the effort to recall him.

Prosecutors Brooke Jenkins and Don Du Bain quit their jobs over Boudin's lack of commitment to prosecuting crimes. The two join at least 50 lawyers from Boudin’s office who have quit or were fired since Boudin took over in January 2020, roughly a third of the department’s attorneys, according to Fox News.

"Chesa has a radical approach that involves not charging crime in the first place and simply releasing individuals with no rehabilitation and putting them in positions where they are simply more likely to re-offend," Jenkins said in an interview. "Being an African American and Latino woman, I would wholeheartedly agree that the criminal justice system needs a lot of work, but when you are a district attorney, your job is to have balance."

SAN FRANCISCO'S SELF-INFLICTED 'ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME' PROBLEM ISN'T GOING AWAY

Boudin is one of several high-profile district attorneys backed by liberal billionaire George Soros. He is the son of convicted Weather Underground terrorists who were convicted of murder and was raised by step-parents William Ayers, the founder of Weather Underground, and his wife, Bernadine Dohrn.

Du Bain voiced similar criticisms of Boudin, criticizing him for ignoring laws and court decisions that he does not like in order "to impose his own version of what he believes is just."

"The office was headed in such the wrong direction that the best thing I could do was to join the effort to recall Chesa Boudin as district attorney," Du Bain told the interviewer.

Boudin does not intend to resign from his position, attending a kickoff rally to his Reject the Recall campaign on Oct. 23. On social media, he thanked all those who attended the rally for "standing with me, and standing for justice."

A total of 83,487 signatures have been submitted to election officials to force Boudin into a recall election during next year’s June primary — at least 51,325 signatures are required to put a recall issue on the ballot, according to NBC Bay Area.

This marks the second time Boudin has faced a possible recall. The first took place in January 2021 after two San Francisco women were allegedly killed by a parolee behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Jenkins did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Comments / 0

Washington State
Chesa Boudin
George Soros
Politics
