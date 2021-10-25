Landlords deal with nightmare tenants during pandemic

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two Alameda County renters have been served with several eviction notices and claim they’ve been harassed by their landlord for months to leave, despite the county eviction moratorium still in place. Tenants Wilson Wise and his partner have many of their belongings packed and locked in a...
Wolpin lived in the apartment for about a decade, spending days caring for her cats, watching her favorite TV crime shows and befriending people who brought her food and looked out for her well-being. Her rent was paid on time and in full every month. Most people just move on...
HAP Investments, a New York-based international real estate investment and development company, announced it will offer up to $1,000 in rent credits to building residents for shopping and dining locally in an effort to support New York City’s economic recovery. Inspired by a leaflet from an independently owned business in...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Brittany Grantham works as a restaurant server, but like so many others during the pandemic, she says got her hours cut. “I’m behind on rent,” Grantham says. Grantham says in recent weeks she has gone back to working 40 hours a week and has been paying...
Shortly after a vast real estate firm purchased their Brooklyn building, Ahn Thu Nguyen and Cassie Newsom learned they were losing their homes. The new property owner, Greenbrook Partners, issued each of them a notice saying the management company would not renew their leases at the 30-unit complex on 70 Prospect Park West.
Listen to the broadcast version of this story. The Indiana Supreme Court is trying to help avoid evictions by getting landlords and tenants into diversion programs. Last month, the state Supreme Court created an eviction task force, intended to help better direct resources to Hoosiers in need. That task force’s work resulted in an order from the Supreme Court that takes effect Nov. 1.
A majority of office-using businesses are yet to decide what their hybrid future should look like. Hybrid work is underway in 72 percent of office-based companies and 65 percent said they don’t anticipate having any one dominant work location in the future, according to a new survey from Ernst & Young.
Just before the pandemic, Nitin Bajaj and his wife Nimisha Lotia rented an apartment they own in Los Angeles to two young women. "They were really nice to talk to," Lotia says. But as soon as the pandemic hit, the new renters, both in their late 20s, stopped paying the...
Many multifamily landlords pursue a “buy and hold forever” strategy. But the pandemic has made that untenable for many smaller owners. Five multifamily properties in Kearny, New Jersey, changed hands for $10.9 million, the second sale for the town this week — and evidence that suburban demand remains robust. Property...
The solution must be broad-based, radical and take into account the interests of renters and owners. That solution must be based upon the view of housing for all as a human right. As a right, the government, whether local, state or federal must own and operate its own housing stock and serve as a landlord of last resort to those facing eviction and homelessness. Rent should be waived or based solely on ability to pay.
This article was produced by Capital & Main, an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues. L.A. TACO is co-publishing this article. Jorge Tejeda stands in his kitchen wearing blue jeans and a Dodgers cap explaining to reporters why he is waiting for sheriff’s deputies...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kim McCarty represents 6,000 low-income tenants across the state. As the executive director of the Community Alliance of Tenants, McCarty said their office receives hundreds of calls from tenants who have lost their employment benefits and are still not fully employed — now, they're afraid of being evicted.
A Jackson County judge has ordered a landlord to pay back 15 months of rental payments plus interest and attorney’s fees — an amount totaling more than $17,000 — to a tenant that he unlawfully tried to evict. KCUR reporter Dan Margolies breaks down this David-and-Goliath legal victory for renters.
Project Now Executive Director Dwight Ford says it offers mediation with volunteer attorneys. "This is so important to the region as a whole, Rock Island County specifically, to be able to stabilize this reality and to be able to take the strain off of property owners and take the struggle out of the renters."
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County encouraged tenants and landlords to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program. The ERA funds will be used to bring past due utilities and rent current for households with rental arrears to be administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
The state of Baja California had begun the process of vaccinating the minors only to stop after the incoming gubernatorial administration decided it would take charge and lead the inoculation process according to current Secretary of Health Alonso Pérez Rico.
Large companies whose workers refuse a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to make those employees pay for weekly tests and personal protective equipment under the federal government’s impending workplace safety rule for private-sector employers. Those details are included in an emergency rule set to be released this week by the...
With President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate looming, many Americans have attempted to avoid the order by requesting religious exemptions. Unfortunately, this has left big U.S. companies finding new ways to process those requests, a new report details. The Wall Street Journal detailed in a new report that several U.S....
Comments / 0