MACON, Ga. — Georgia started to see COVID-19 case numbers fall pretty quickly after the latest peak in August, but that has started to slow down in recent weeks. Right before the preliminary window, Georgia averaged just shy of 1,500 new cases a day. Numbers have not been that low since mid-July. It is a big improvement from the 9,800 new cases a day in late August.

