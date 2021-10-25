CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Thaiholics Fight Promotions Announces Next Event

By Chinyere Okafor
mymmanews.com
 6 days ago

The African MMA scene is heating up, and Muay Thai is adding it’s own contributions to that growth. Thaiholics Fight Promotions (TFP) is a Muay Thai promotion based in Cape Town, South Africa. Although the promotion has had events in the past, they are going through somewhat of a rebrand. On...

mymmanews.com

Bloody Elbow

Video: ‘Kung Fu master’ calls out K-1 champion, gets destroyed

When will traditional martial artists learn that calling out pro combat sport athletes is not a good idea?. Check out below as we have another so-called master, in Kung Fu this time, being absolutely dismantled by a pro. The pro in this case is K-1 kickboxer Rukiya Anpo. The gym-shot...
MMAWeekly.com

Claressa Shields goes off on Jake Paul … again

Don’t ask two-time Olympic boxing champion, Claressa Shields, about Jake Paul. At the PFL Championship media day, someone asked Shields what she thought about the YouTuber turned boxer and it got ugly pretty quickly. “What has Jake Paul done that’s so great to where he gets to be the main...
MMAmania.com

KNOCKOUT! Superbon stiffens Giorgio Petrosyan with violent head-kick finish (Video)

Kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan promised a highlight-reel knockout against Superbon at the ONE Championship “First Strike” event on Friday in Singapore, though I’m pretty sure this isn’t what “The Doctor” had in mind. Superbon stiffened Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Championship Featherweight Kickboxing World...
mymmanews.com

Contender Lindsey “Sweet Tea” Jones of B2FS following 36-second Main Event victory: “I’m open for any fight, whoever it is. My goal is to get to the big show, so whoever is next, bring it!”

If you went to grab a drink before the B2 Fighting Series recent event held in Jackson, Mississippi, there is a good chance you missed the outcome. Top contender Lindsey Jones defeated James Freeman via rear-naked choke in just 36 seconds into Round 1. What does it feel like to...
NBA

NBA, Formula 1 announce content and promotion partnership

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Formula 1® (F1) today announced a first-of-its-kind content and promotion partnership to bring together the broad, global fanbases of the NBA and F1 in celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season and the return of F1 to the U.S. at the 2021 FORMULA 1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX™ on Sunday, Oct. 24 in Austin, Texas.
mymmanews.com

ONE: Next Gen Virtual Faceoffs and Combatant Quotes

ONE: Next Gen Virtual Faceoffs transpire as fight week unfolds. Former ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex defends her number three ranking against Grand Prix alternate Julie Mezabarba. The two took part in Q&A prior to their semi-final contest in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.
mymmanews.com

ONE: Next Gen Bout Withdrawals affect Atomweight Grand Prix

ONE Championship announces a pair of ONE: Next Gen Bout Withdrawals. The martial arts extravaganza broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, October 29th. ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia has withdrawn from his targeted bid for more hardware. He was slated for a ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing world championship clash against Iraj Azizpour. Taking Kryklia’s place is Anderson “Braddock” Silva, who tests skills versus Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing non-title affair.
mymmanews.com

Adrian Yanez talks about his upcoming fight with Davey Grant, training, and more

Adrian Yanez is coming off an impressive comeback win over Randy Costa at UFC Vegas 32. That win was the seventh in a row for Yanez and he shows no sign of slowing down. Yanez already has his next matchup set, he will be taking on Davey Grant at the UFC Fight Night being held on Nov. 20. Before he steps into the cage, Yanez was kind enough to sit down f0r a chat about this upcoming bout, his training camp, and more.
MMA Fighting

Sarah Kaufman signs with Canada’s BTC promotion for Nov. 20 event

The veteran bantamweight, who most recently competed in the PFL’s 2019 lightweight season, has signed with Canada’s BTC Fight Promotions to compete at their upcoming Nov. 20 event in St. Catharines, Ontario, the organization announced Monday. This will be the first fight for Kaufman (21-5, 1 NC) since a unanimous...
racer.com

Andersen Promotions announces USAC sanctioning

Andersen Promotions today announced a new agreement with the United States Auto Club (USAC Racing) to become the sanctioning body for the three racing series owned and operated by the organization — the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires as well as the new USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires.
mymmanews.com

Gordon Ryan vs. Andre Galvao ADCC Superfight Confirmed

Gordon Ryan vs. Andre Galvao ADCC 2022 Superfight has been confirmed!. Galvao will look to defend his ADCC Superfight title against the ‘King’ – Gordon Ryan in September 2022. Last week, ADCC organizer Mo Jassim released the official ADCC 2022 poster on his Instagram featuring oversized pictures of Galvao and...
mymmanews.com

Sylvester Chipfumbu Is Fighting For More Than Just The UAEW Title

Ahead of his fight at UAE Warriors 24 on October 29th, Sylvester Chipfumbu sat down for an interview to speak about the opportunity he has. Chipfumbu is the EFC Bantamweight Champion but will be looking to adorn his other shoulder with the UAEW Bantamweight Championship that his opponent, Vinicius de Oliveira, holds. Chipfumbu’s nickname “Gladiator” came by his fame of his ‘fight to the very end’ mentality, and he looks to put that on display. Not only does he look to gain the championship, he also hopes to make a statement about African MMA talent. Chipfumbu spoke on getting Dana White’s attention on himself, but also on the African continent and all the talent it holds, his approach to his opponent this Friday, and more. This interview served as a minor exploration of this fighter who has everything it takes to achieve double champ status, and gave a glimpse into what motivates him.
mymmanews.com

WATCH: Omran Chaaban Scores Body Shot KO at UAE Warriors 23

Omran “The Lebanese Gorilla” Chaaban scored a beautiful body-shot KO over Kher Khalifa Eshoushan this afternoon at UAE Warriors 23 in Abu Dhabi. After a back and forth first round that established a clear striker vs grappler scenario, Chaaban began to put the pressure on Eshoushan in the striking exchanges. Already likely two rounds down on the judges’ scorecards, Eshoushan was deducted a point by the referee due to an eye poke, having already been warned for his extended fingers earlier in the contest.

