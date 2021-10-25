Thaiholics Fight Promotions Announces Next Event

Ahead of his fight at UAE Warriors 24 on October 29th, Sylvester Chipfumbu sat down for an interview to speak about the opportunity he has. Chipfumbu is the EFC Bantamweight Champion but will be looking to adorn his other shoulder with the UAEW Bantamweight Championship that his opponent, Vinicius de Oliveira, holds. Chipfumbu’s nickname “Gladiator” came by his fame of his ‘fight to the very end’ mentality, and he looks to put that on display. Not only does he look to gain the championship, he also hopes to make a statement about African MMA talent. Chipfumbu spoke on getting Dana White’s attention on himself, but also on the African continent and all the talent it holds, his approach to his opponent this Friday, and more. This interview served as a minor exploration of this fighter who has everything it takes to achieve double champ status, and gave a glimpse into what motivates him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO