Former ‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison engaged to Lauren Zima

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Chris Harrison’s turn to give out his final rose. The former “Bachelor” host announced via Instagram on Monday that he’s engaged to Lauren Zima. Harrison, 50, unveiled the news by sharing a sweet photo from the proposal, which took place at Brand vineyard in Napa Valley, Calif. “I...

pagesix.com

