The New York Knicks shocked the basketball world last season. The Eastern Conference franchise not only reached the postseason but actually managed to secure a No. 4 seed. While the Atlanta Hawks, the fifth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference in 2021, ultimately took care of the Knicks in just five games en route to the Eastern Conference finals, New York won a postseason game at home in the world-famous Madison Square Garden, which is definitely not something fans expected to see so quickly.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO