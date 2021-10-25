CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Find relief with over 25% off this 6-in-1 percussive massager

By StackCommerce
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecovery after exercise or injury is exceedingly important. While seeking professional help from a physical therapist is recommended for many types of injuries or conditions, there are tactics you can also use on your own that can help you feel your best again and ready for more workouts or your demanding...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Best Massage

As a child, Krystal Wilson would scratch her mom’s back for her, which led to an interest in bone and muscle structure. As an adult she earned her license in massage therapy at the SOMA Institute in Chicago. The career choice allowed work flexibility as her daughter, now 13, successfully battled cancer. Wilson opened Body Fountain in May 2017, now has 18 people on staff, and is moving to a larger, 5,000-square-foot facility.
CHICAGO, IL
GeekyGadgets

Get the perfect massage with the massage gun mounting kit

If you sometimes have trouble trying to massage those hard to reach areas of your back and body with your handheld massage gun after a workout, you may be interested in the new Monkee Mount. A massage gun mount and holder that allows you to clamp the gun in place allowing you to move your body to massage those hard to get to places.
RETAIL
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapy#Massage Therapist#Exercise#Percussion#Indiegogo
oxygenmag.com

How to Deep Clean Your Gross Gym Water Bottle

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You’re about to hit the gym, so naturally you reach for your water bottle because a girl’s gotta stay hydrated. As you pop open the cap to fill it up, it hits you: that not-so-fresh scent of mildew. Or maybe there’s still sticky stuff in there left over from last week’s drink.
WORKOUTS
The Mint Hill Times

Shoulder Issues and Massage Part 1

CHARLOTTE – This column is being reprinted from 2016. This week I had two clients come by with low back pain. Actually, most of my clients came in with low back pain, but these two in particular struck me as a little different. The more we talked during our intake time, the more was revealed. While yes, they were experiencing low back pain, the real problem seemed to be around their neck and shoulder area. Sure enough, when they lay down on my table, there was a distinct and remarkable difference in how their shoulder lined up with their ear. Picture this, look in the mirror and shrug your shoulders. Now relax and leave only one shoulder shrugged. Goodness, that’s uncomfortable isn’t it? Now imagine walking around, day in and day out, with one shoulder higher than the other. The great thing about a shoulder that is held in that “shrug” position is that it can be significantly returned to its intended position within a matter of minutes, or at least significantly moved towards it’s anatomically correct location within a session. People usually don’t realize they’re in this position until you point it out to them. Then all the puzzle pieces start falling into place.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

13 best baby eczema cream and treatment for soothing sore skin

Eczema is the most common childhood skin condition, with one in five children in the UK being affected by it. It can be incredibly distressing for both kids and parents, with uncomfortable, itchy lesions often resulting in sore, broken skin that may weep or even bleed, and in some cases, become infected. This can then affect your child’s sleep and mood.Most GPs will prescribe a bath emollient. However, a new trial published in the British Medical Journal has found “no evidence of clinical benefit” from these bath additives.Charlotte Vohtz, the founder of Green People, a brand specialising in natural and...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

11 best body scrubs for smooth and radiant skin

If the skin on your body is dry, flaky, blemished or bumpy in texture, it’s time you introduced a body scrub into your regime.Much like the complexion, the key to smooth and radiant skin on the body is exfoliation. “Our body naturally sheds dead skin cells every 30 days, but this cycle slows down with age, so regularly exfoliating is important to keep it looking healthy,” says Yuni Yunikamiyani, senior therapist at The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire.“Aside from clearing away dead, dull skin, exfoliating unblocks pores which help prevent body breakouts, it boosts circulation, which can reduce the...
SKIN CARE
madison

Work with your doctor to find nerve pain relief at reasonable cost

Q: I have persistent pain on the left side of my body just below my rib cage. It feels like it starts in the back and wraps around to the front. I had an abdominal CT scan, which didn’t show anything that might cause the pain. What else might cause this?
HEALTH
Columbus Telegram

Work with your doctor to find nerve pain relief at reasonable cost

Q: I have persistent pain on the left side of my body just below my rib cage. It feels like it starts in the back and wraps around to the front. I had an abdominal CT scan, which didn’t show anything that might cause the pain. What else might cause this?
HEALTH
Quad Cities Onlines

Work with your doctor to find nerve pain relief at reasonable cost

Q: I have persistent pain on the left side of my body just below my rib cage. It feels like it starts in the back and wraps around to the front. I had an abdominal CT scan, which didn’t show anything that might cause the pain. What else might cause this?
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy