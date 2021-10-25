Mastercard expands cryptocurrency services with wallets, loyalty rewards

Singapore-based bank UOB has partnered with fintech platform Fave to bring together their rewards and loyalty programmes in Singapore, according to the official press release. Recognising that scale, transparency, and a personalised experience are key to changing the traditional rewards system for all consumers, UOB has formed a strategic partnership with Fave that doubles the number of merchant locations in UOB’s rewards programme. Through UOB Rewards+, customers can reportedly enjoy more savings when they pay for exclusive deals from these merchants with their UNI$ or UOB$ . They can also earn Fave Partner Cashback when they use UOB TMRW to pay at the stores.

