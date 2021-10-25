CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

TV broadcaster has cringeworthy moment with Megan Thee Stallion at F1 race

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t mess with Megan Thee Stallion’s security. On Sunday, the “SG” rapper had an awkward run-in with Sky News broadcaster Martin Brundle when he attempted an impromptu interview at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. “Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper,” Brundle, a British former racer,...

nypost.com

Comments / 48

Dextrich Whitaker
6d ago

Megan it's really ok to put on regular style women clothes. the world know you have a nice body and bueatiful face. but I'm tired of looking at goodies everywhere you go. unless they need you to dress like that Tina Snow ❄️❄️ put sum jean shorts on air force ones and a regular white cut up shirt. 1love

Reply(5)
29
Peter Pickering
6d ago

Seems to be trying way to hard to promote that image ? guess what , you seem to have a fun personality but stop trying so hard ? Did you notice you were the only one dressed like you were in a music video ??? As many people are laughing at you as laughing with you !!

Reply(1)
14
Buggie
5d ago

Not Everyone Is Into That Trash

Reply(1)
18
 

Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

We're Ready to Sink Our Teeth Into These Photos of Megan Thee Stallion's Vampiric Red Curls

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't play around when it comes to Halloween. Her bone-chilling X-ray manicure and blood-red coffin nails already gave us all the inspiration we need for our next visit to the nail salon, but her latest Instagram post has us completely rethinking our Halloween hairstyles. On Oct. 12, Megan debuted a new set of bangs and voluminous red curls that rained down her shoulders like a scarlet waterfall, and this modern-day take on the vampire aesthetic has us hypnotized. (We'll need her stylist's number ASAP, please).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Hot Girl Meg Thee Stallion Announced That She's Graduating From College in 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is pursuing a bachelor's degree in health administration. In 2020, Meg spoke with People about what inspired her to continue her education. "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan said. "She saw me going to school before she passed." In 2019, her mother passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Megan also said she continued her education for her grandmother.
EDUCATION
