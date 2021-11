Eeesh, another week, another grueling assault on trans people, this time streaming straight out of Netflix towers. I, for one, am exhausted to be penning another column about trans rights; I can only imagine how tired they are. There’s a lot to unpack here: Dave Chappelle’s The Closer launched on Netflix in early October. In the “comedy” special, Chappelle charmingly comes out as “team TERF” while also defending noted transphobe J.K. Rowling position. Cue a rather justified internal backlash at the streaming giant. A trans Netflix employee tweeted that Chappelle “attacks the trans community and the very validity of transness,” while another employee who leaked confidential information about the financial cost of the special was immediately fired.

