Mayor Bill de Blasio announces 3-step plan to tackle gun violence in NYC schools

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan Monday to tackle safety issues and get gun violence down within the education system.

A three-step plan was announced today to try to help New York City students be safer and feel more secure within their school buildings.

The mayor says part of the plan is increased unannounced screening at schools that need it, adding that this is a tool that is normally very successful.

The next step will be additional NYPD officers at arrival and dismissal.

The mayor says taking care of student's safety and well-being includes their mental health. The last part of that school safety plan includes the newly hired 500 social workers. De Blasio says they will be doing social-emotional screening on each student to see if the additional resources can be of service to the students.

The mayor saying there will be more details on this plan in the coming days.