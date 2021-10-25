CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fed governor flags threat from the demise of community banks and ‘unhealthy level of similarity’ in banking system

By Steve Gelsi
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fed governor Michelle W. Bowman on Friday called for continued study of a sharp drop in community bank startups as a potential cause of trouble in the U.S. banking...

