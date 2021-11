Winter is Coming, the first sign is snowfall on Mount Washington. While most of us are taking in the spectacular fall foliage show mother nature blesses us with each year, those at the top of Mount Washington are enjoying a snowfall. Mynbc5.com is reporting that Mount Washington has had a bit more than 5 inches of snow overnight. In addition to the snow, the observatory is reporting hurricane-force winds of around 80-100 miles an hour. Mount Washington looks like the North Pole now with stunning snowfall and frigid temperatures.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO