‘Locke & Key’ 2×04 Review: “Forget Me Not”

fangirlish.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocke & Key‘s 2×04 “Forget Me Not” has us afraid for Duncan and anticipating what’s going to happen next because Dodge looks like she’s about to be found out. It’s also giving us all the feels when it comes to Bode and Erin. Both are trying to help Duncan as much...

fangirlish.com

techaeris.com

New on Netflix October 22-28: Locke & Key returns

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between October 22-28th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October and November if you want to binge those first. If you’re looking for spookier movies and shows to watch for the Halloween season, check out this year’s Netflix & Chill list!
Ars Technica

Review: Locke and Key comes back better than ever with action-packed S2

The Locke siblings face a demonic dynamic duo intent on bringing chaos to our world and must defend themselves, armed with only a handful of magical keys, in the second season of Locke and Key. In our 2020 year-end TV roundup, I wrote that Netflix's adaptation of the comic book series, by Joe Hill and Gabe Rodriguez, successfully brought "the fabled Key House and the darkly fantastical world of the comics to vivid life." The second season is even better: it's faster-paced, it has intriguing character arcs, and it delves a bit more into the history and mythology behind Key House and its magical keys.
Decider

‘Locke & Key’ Review: Netflix’s Hit Goes for Broke in Season 2

There are two types of TV shows: those that pace out their story and aim for a multi-season plan; and those that leave it all on the table. And in Season 2 of Netflix’s dark fantasy hit Locke & Key, the show leaves it all on the table, going for broke with a wild season that takes big swings that might make you think it was two and done, if the show hadn’t already been picked up for (and filmed) a third season.
thecinemaholic.com

Do Kinsey and Scot End Up Together in Locke and Key Season 2?

Netflix’s ‘Locke and Key’ follows the Locke family children as they safeguard the magical keys of their ancestral home— Keyhouse. Having recently moved to Matheson from Seattle, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode initially struggle to fit in, and none more than Kinsey. However, she eventually becomes close friends with the eclectic Savini Group, mostly because of the incessant friendly invitations from Scot.
thecinemaholic.com

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 4, aptly titled ‘Forget Me Not,’ is all about memory. Uncle Duncan continues to struggle with memories coming back to him while Tyler’s girlfriend feels like she’s losing her mind because she keeps forgetting about magic. We also see Rendell in one of the memories, and the episode closes with some tantalizing clues about the real Memory Key and where it might be hidden. Since we don’t have the luxury of storing our memories in glowing jars, let’s make sure we remember everything that happened and take another look at ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com

Does Jackie Die in Locke and Key Season 2?

‘Locke and Key’ centers around the Locke family home, Keyhouse, and the many magical keys it holds. The children of the family— Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, become the de facto protectors of the powerful keys and battle against the demonic forces that seek to control them. However, so desperate is the demonic echo Dodge to steal the keys that it uses anyone it can to endanger not just the Locke family but also their friends. In season 2, Tyler’s girlfriend Jackie becomes one such victim of circumstance and gets infected by Dodge’s new demonic key. However, Tyler then forges another key to try and save her. Does Jackie survive? Or does she perish? Let’s find out.
swarthmorephoenix.com

Locke and Key Falls Short of Its Goal

Hello again friends and welcome back! This week, I’m reviewing “Locke and Key,” a supernatural horror series streaming on Netflix. Season one of “Locke and Key” was released on Feb. 7, 2021, and season 2 will come out Saturday, Oct. 22. “Locke and Key” is a TV show based on...
IGN

Locke & Key Season 2 Premiere Q&A

IGN presents Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2 Premiere Q&A with the cast and creators of the show! Description: IGN Hosts a discussion with the cast and creators Netflix's Locke & Key ahead of the Season 2 premiere on October 22nd. Executive Producers and Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill join Gabriel Rodríguez, Co-Creator of the original graphic novel along with Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Hallea Jones (Eden), and Griffin Gluck (Gabe).
Decider

‘Locke & Key’ Season 1 Recap: Everything to Know Before Season 2

We’re just a few short days away from the launch of Locke & Key Season 2 on Netflix… But with Season 1 premiering on February 7, 2020, you might be a little foggy on some of the details. Don’t worry, we’re here to… Unlock… All the secrets you might have forgotten about Locke & Key Season 1. Consider this your primer for everything you need to know about the first season of the hit series, before Season 2 premieres on October 22.
FanSided

How to watch Locke and Key Season 2 tonight based on your timezone

Locke and Key Season 2 is finally releasing this Friday, October 22, 2021, on Netflix. We’ve been waiting for more than a year now for the second season and finally, the wait is almost over. Like many shows, the series adapted from the Joe Hill Gabriel Rodríguez comic book series of the same name was postponed due to the pandemic.
Decider

Who Plays Eden on ‘Locke & Key’? Meet Hallea Jones

You may remember Eden, Matheson’s resident mean girl, from Netflix’s first season of Locke & Key. But in Season 2, the character — and the actress — get a massive upgrade. So, wondering who plays Eden on Locke & Key? And what else there is to know about Hallea Jones (oops, spoiled who plays Eden, sorry about that)? Read on.
pophorror.com

ComiXology Holds ‘Locke & Key’ Sale As Netflix Debuts Season 2

Got plans for the weekend? You may want to set aside some time to catch up on Netflix’s Locke & Key! Season 2 premieres Friday, October 22! In related news, ComiXology is having a big horror sale right now that ends soon, featuring the comics that inspired the series up to 90% off. What a steal!
Tell-Tale TV

Locke & Key Review: An Ambitious Second Season Pays Off In Spades

Sophomore Slump: Undetected. Locke & Key Season 2 is the type of television you wait all year for; the perfect October adventure that will hook you from its opening moments, and keep you engaged until the final credits roll. In many ways, Locke & Key’s second season is reminiscent of...
Primetimer

Locke & Key loses some of its magic in Season 2

"Netflix’s show about teens fighting demons with magical keys is back, but Locke & Key’s second season makes some big changes," says Andrew Webster. "The pace is faster, the tone is darker, and with that, it loses some of the magic that made the show so interesting in the first place. Things don’t start out so dark, though. At the outset of Locke & Key’s second season, things are going well for the Locke family. After dealing with the death of their father and surviving a fight with a demon in season 1, they’re able to spend the summer relaxing with friends and their keys. It’s one of the rare times in the series we see magic used for having fun; Kinsey (Emilia Jones) is relaxing inside her own head (literally), and younger brother Bodie (Jackson Robert Scott) is using a new super-strength key to rearrange old furniture. It’s playful and surreal — but it doesn’t last for long. Eventually, the demon makes its return, and the rest of the season feels like a race as the Locke kids try to defeat it. The new season is certainly darker than its predecessor, and it delves a little more into the history of magic in this world. But it also moves too fast for its own good. Whereas season 1 was about introducing mystery, the sophomore effort is more like a drawn-out superhero battle."
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Insecure’ Final Season, ‘All American,’ ‘Locke & Key’

A pair of HBO staples begin their seasons this week — and in the case of Insecure, its last season. The next seven days will also bring the opening of baseball’s World Series, the return of a CW favorite and the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Insecure will close out its run on HBO with a 10-episode fifth season...
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] “Locke & Key” Raises the Stakes in Darker But Uneven & Rushed Second Season

The inaugural season of Netflix‘s adaptation of writer Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodriguez‘s bestselling comic series took a more whimsical approach to the material. The first ten episodes saw the Locke children discover the magic and secrets of the Lockhouse estate. At the same time, demonic Dodge (Layla De Oliveira) sought to obtain the magical keys for nefarious purposes. If season one was a family-centric, methodical ease into the loosely adapted material, season two takes a heady plunge into the undertow of fast-moving exposition and plotting. It makes for a wildly uneven, overly dense, yet often engaging continuation that raises the stakes.
