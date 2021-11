Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points off the bench to help lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a win against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night at the Staples Center. Anthony Davis had 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, LeBron James finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Russell Westbrook had 13 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who avoided starting 0-3 for the second time in four years.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO