NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hip-hop improvisational “Freestyle Love Supreme” officially opened on Broadway on Tuesday. The show keeps audiences on the edge of their seats and performers on their toes. As CBS2’s Cory James reports, there was excitement at the Booth Theatre, where the audience was ready to expect the unexpected. Among those taking the stage was “In The Heights” and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who co-created “Freestyle Love Supreme” more than 17 years ago in the basement of the Drama Book Shop. “What I think ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ is uniquely suited to do is meet folks where they are,” he said. “Our...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO