CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Medical Device Litigation—Is the End Near for Comment K?

By James P. Goslee
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 27, the Legal Intelligencer published an article titled “The Case for Application of Comment K to Manufacturing Defect Claims,” which was written by attorneys Stephen J. Finley and Jonathan T. Woy of Gibbons P.C. The authors of “The Case for Comment K” suggest that both the language of Comment...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

The system of recalling flawed medical devices is broken

Recalling ineffective or even potentially lethal medical devices is a slow process that jeopardizes patient care, a new report from MedTech Dive explains. The big picture: "Unless you're hands-on dealing with recalls — even at a hospital — a lot of people don't realize just how broken the process is," the founder of a company that works with providers to process recalls told MedTech Dive.
HEALTH
Law.com

Product Liability Suit Over Broken Bicycle Seat Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against bicycle maker Kent International to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Schiffman Firm on behalf of Janet Thomas and Lawrence Thomas. The case is 2:21-cv-01554, Thomas et al v. Kent International, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Dechert Lawyers in 3M Earplug Trial Appeal 'Unconstitutional' Sanctions

The earplug trial was the third against 3M to take place this year and ended with a $1.7 million verdict in Pensacola, Florida. Gibson Dunn’s Kevin Rosen, who represents both Dechert lawyers, wrote: 'At worst, this was a misunderstanding over a vague directive.'. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers sanctioned...
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Law.com

Eviction Moratorium Case Needed Full Briefing and Argument

This was an issue on which less was definitely not more. In response to a public health crisis, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the surgeon general has imposed an eviction moratorium targeted to areas of the country that are experiencing particularly high levels of COVID transmission. The Alabama Association of Realtors challenged the moratorium and moved before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for summary judgment, invalidating the moratorium. At issue was language in 42 U.S.C. 264(a) providing that:
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Anthem Expands Prosthetic Device Coverage, Ending Class Action

Anthem Inc. has expanded its coverage of computerized knee and foot-ankle prosthetic devices, ending a class action challenging its treatment of these devices as investigational and unnecessary, settlement papers filed in California federal court show. The deal, announced Wednesday, provides “substantially all of the relief requested” in the Employee Retirement...
LAW
Rolling Stone

Slew of GOP-Led States Sue Biden Admin. Over Covid Vaccine Rule

At least 19 states — all but one of which are led by a Republican governor — have filed suit against the Biden administration’s forthcoming enforcement of a vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The majority of the states brought suits on Friday. There are now at least four pending lawsuits from states opposing the mandate. Texas and Florida have each sued the administration individually, while two groups of states teamed up to file two joint suits. Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming attorneys general filed a suit in a Missouri federal district court Friday,...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Federal Court#Medical Device Litigation#The Legal Intelligencer#Gibbons P C
Law.com

Cyber Security Company NortonLifeLock's Bid to Acquire Avast Sparks Securities Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. NortonLifeLock, a cybersecurity software and services company, and company executives were hit with a securities lawsuit regarding its attempt to acquire software company Avast Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Grabar Law Office and C.O. Law on behalf of Leo Shumacher, a stockholder of defendant who alleges that NortonLifeLock’s proxy statement concerning the acquisition are false and misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04741, Shumacher v. NortonLifeLock Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Criminal Defense Attorneys Say Recently Passed Senate Bill Would Lead to Unnecessary Jail Time

After passing through a state Senate vote by a comfortable margin, a bill that would create an offense for fleeing arrest on foot is set to go before the House. But despite the bill’s bipartisan support in the legislature, many criminal defense attorneys see the proposed amendment as a redundant addition that will only serve to keep people in jail longer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Law.com

The Ministerial Exception, and How It Protects Religious Institutions

Courts reject employment discrimination lawsuits brought against religious groups by existing or former employees where the “ministerial exception” applies. This column will examine how courts determine when the exception requires judgment in favor of a defendant. Laws that prohibit employment discrimination are intended to promote equality. The Religion Clauses of...
LAW
Law.com

DeSantis Administration Challenges Federal Vaccination Requirement

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hopes the lawsuit provides relief to “thousands and thousands of Floridians who find their livelihoods in jeopardy due to federal mandates.”. Florida filed a federal lawsuit that challenges moves by the Biden administration to require employees of federal contractors to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations by Dec. 8.
LAW
Law.com

$28M US Financial Life Class Action Settlement Includes $4.5M for the Lawyers

A federal judge in Ohio has signed off on a $28 million settlement for a class action lawsuit against US Financial Life Insurance Co. The agreement resolves claims the company improperly increased policyholders’ charges. U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland of the the Southern District of Ohio approved the deal during a public hearing Monday.
LAW
Law.com

Bonta Fills Top Legal Posts in Department of Justice

Six months after he was sworn in to office, California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced his executive team, a mix of state Department of Justice veterans and local government attorneys. Venus Johnson, the former chief assistant prosecutor to Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton, joined Bonta’s office...
POLITICS
Law.com

Time to Avoid Supreme Court Decisions Based on an Equally Divided Court

The senior Appellate Division judge available to sit as the seventh member of the court should be assigned when only six justices would otherwise be sitting on an appeal. Article VI, section II, paragraph 1 of the New Jersey Constitution provides that “…Five members of the court shall constitute a quorum. When necessary, the Chief Justice shall assign the Judge or Judges of the Superior Court, senior in service, as provided by rules of the Supreme Court, to serve temporarily in the Supreme Court.” The implementing rule, R.2:13-2(a), provides “Five members of the court shall constitute a quorum. When necessary to constitute a quorum, to replace a justice who is absent or unable to act, or to expedite the business of the court, the presiding justice may assign one or more retired justices of the Supreme Court who are not engaged in the practice of law and who consent thereto or the judge or judges of the Appellate Division, senior in length of service therein, to serve temporarily in the Supreme Court.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy