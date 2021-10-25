Janesville School District hit by suspected ransomware attack

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor investigating accusations that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a woman asked a judge for more time to evaluate the evidence, saying the criminal complaint filed last week by the local sheriff was “potentially defective,” according to a letter released Friday. The request...
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell's friends and loved ones honored the life of the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during a funeral service Friday at Washington's National Cathedral. Powell, who was battling a rare blood cancer, died last month at 84 from complications related to COVID-19.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joined the race for an easy-to-use medication to treat the coronavirus. Currently most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Competitor...
WASHINGTON — After weeks of trying to build support among House Democrats for two massive spending bills, the party's leadership appeared set on Friday to finally take a vote but ran into another roadblock. The House plans to vote Friday on the $555 billion infrastructure bill but will delay final...
U.S. companies added 531,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%, a sign the economy is healing from the pandemic. But as Americans reenter the workforce, some are finding it hard to land a job. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent little money and underscoring Democratic woes in the Biden era. Edward Durr, a furniture company truck driver and first-time officeholder, defeated Sweeney in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District,...
The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed the Biden administration's decision to sue his state over its newly enacted election integrity law. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this week that his Justice Department is suing Texas over Senate Bill 1, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in September, claiming that it implements "restrictive voting measures" that violate the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.
