Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeadow, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, tied the...

www.lakegenevanews.net

WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Claudia Jordan Says Phaedra Parks Went Too Far with Response to Her & Shamari DeVoe

Phaedra Parks didn’t go easy on Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is known for not backing away from a shade war when people come for her. Days ago, Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe summoned her. Both women were on Instagram Live together. They formed a friendship while filming “Couples Retreat” for VH1. Shamari read some of the comments from her followers. And one person told her that she and Claudia needed to return to RHOA. And they needed to “read” Phaedra.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Huey Haha dead at 22: Fans in shock at sudden death of TikTok star whose skits included jokes about guns and weed and who leaves behind two-year-old daughter Princess Ha

Popular TikTok star and rising comedian Huey Haha died on Monday at the age of 22, a friend revealed on his Instagram page. The comedian, whose real name was Huey Ha, was a social media celebrity whose sketches included jokes about guns, weed and cancel culture. He had racked up more than 4.5 million views on TikTok and his YouTube page had nearly 450,000 Youtube subscribers.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
KIDS
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
#Actor
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (7 October), Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears' Sons Sean & Jayden Are All Grown Up: See New Photos

Britney Spears' two sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 -- are all grown up. The teenagers, who rarely appear on social media, were spotted in an Instagram post on Wednesday posing alongside Eddie Morales, CEO of Movision Entertainment and a friend of Federline's.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Jana Duggar's rumored ex Lawson Bates surprises fans with engagement news

Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates has proposed to his 22-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Espenson. Lawson, who had long been rumored to be courting Jana Duggar, proposed at Senuta Larnianone in Siena, Italy, secretly arranging the sunset proposal as they filmed a music video together. WATCH: Jana Duggar shares rare video...
CELEBRITIES
tribuneledgernews.com

Dolly Parton reveals her celebrity crush

Dolly Parton has a crush on Jimmy Fallon. The 75-year-old country music legend - who has been married to husband Carl Dean for 55 years - thinks the 47-year-old talk show host is "precious" and they've always got along well. She admitted in an interview with W magazine: “Well, I...
CELEBRITIES

