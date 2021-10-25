POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three City of Pocatello departments will be making the switch to winter work hours.

The City of Pocatello’s Street Operations and Water Departments are switching to winter work hours Monday, Nov. 1, while Water Pollution Control makes the change Monday, Nov. 8.

Winter hours for the three departments will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Before and after business hours, and on weekends, street-related emergency situations should be reported to the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100. The proper crew will then be notified of the situation. During business hours, please contact Street Operations directly at 208-234-6250.

Water Department emergency personnel are available after hours to respond to service calls or emergencies. They can be reached at 208-234-6181.

For sanitary sewer-related emergencies, citizens can call the Water Pollution Control Collection System Operator at 208-705-6442.

The post 3 City of Pocatello departments switch to winter work hours appeared first on Local News 8 .