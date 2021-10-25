"Scared" Simone Biles Breaks Down In Tears During Interview

She’s one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, and Simone Biles says she’s scared.

In an emotional interview on the "Today" show, Biles broke down in tears as she made a heartbreaking confession: “I’m still scared of gymnastics,” she said.

She says she can’t get over the dreaded “twisties,” a physiological condition that causes disorientation in the air — making it dangerous to attempt the high-flying spins she won gold medals for.