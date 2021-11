“Shadow came to the shelter with an eye problem. Maybe she won’t see you 100% with her eyes, but she will see you 110% with her heart.”. This was part of the profile information on Dakin Humane Society’s website about Shadow, a sweet-natured, 13-year-old cat with plush grey fur. She was also described as “a lap cat extraordinaire, chatty and friendly.”

PETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO