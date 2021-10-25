Hornets' Terry Rozier: To remain out Monday

Bridges finished Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers with 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and a block. Bridges continues to be one of the biggest breakouts of the season, and he turned in another strong performance as the Hornets improved to 5-2. Over his previous five games, Bridges had averaged 28.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.2 made three-pointers. The return of Terry Rozier could cut into Bridges' scoring numbers a bit, but he's been enough of an all-around sensation that his overall fantasy value shouldn't take too much of a hit.
