NBA

Hornets' Terry Rozier: To remain out Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Rozier (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against Boston. A sprained right ankle will...

www.cbssports.com

Hoops Rumors

Hornets, Spurs only remaining teams with non-compliant rosters

Nearly every NBA team currently has a roster in compliance with regular season limits — no more than 15 players on standard contracts and two on two-way deals. However, there are still a couple teams that will need to make at least one cut before Monday’s regular season roster deadline: Charlotte and San Antonio.
NBA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Terry Rozier (ankle) remains out on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Rozier will not be available for the third straight game after suffering an ankle injury. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a slow Magic unit playing with a 98.5 pace.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Latest on Terry Rozier's Ankle Injury

Hornets guard Terry Rozier missed the team's season opener Wednesday night due to a left ankle injury. During his pre-game media availability Wednesday, Hornets head coach James Borrego foreshadowed Rozier's absence, saying that it is indeed a long season and he did not want to prematurely rush Terry back into live-action.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets’ Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges Both Listed As Probable For Tomorrow

Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges of the Hornets are both listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers, according to Hornets PR. Rozier was dealing with a left ankle sprain suffered in a preseason game, but is seemingly recovered in time for tomorrow. The same could be said for...
NBA
AllPacers

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

The Charlotte Hornets could potentially be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening. The game is both team's season-opener, and the Hornets have now downgraded guard Terry Rozier to questionable for the game. Rozier's status can be seen in a Tweet that...
NBA
SportsGrid

Kelly Oubre Starting in Place of Terry Rozier Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets announce Kelly Oubre Jr. will start and make his Hornets debut against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday. Oubre will start in place of Terry Rozier, who will miss the season opener because of an ankle injury. Playing 69 games last season with Charlotte, Rozier averaged 34 minutes, 20 points, four rebounds and four assists per game and was second on the team in usage, only behind LaMelo Ball with a 24% usage rate.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Terry Rozier downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's opener

The Charlotte Hornets may not have their full starting lineup for Wednesday’s opener against the Indiana Pacers after all. Terry Rozier has been downgraded from probable to questionable following this Wednesday morning’s shootaround, per Hornets PR. Rozier sprained his ankle prior to the Hornets’ second preseason game, ultimately missing the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Terry Rozier to Miss Season Opener vs Pacers

Thirty minutes prior to the team's season opener against the Indiana Pacers, the Charlotte Hornets announced that starting guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will not suit up. Head coach James Borrego said in pregame that he was unsure if he would play but stated that it's a long season and they want to make sure he's healthy before throwing him out on the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

Check Out The Photo Of LaVar Ball At The Pacers-Hornets Game To Watch LaMelo

LaMelo Ball put on a show for his parents on Wednesday evening in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second-year point guard had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and led the Hornets to a 124-123 win over the Indiana Pacers in both team's first game of the season. In attendance...
NBA
AllPacers

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Official Status Against The Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets will be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers in both team's season opener on Wednesday. Terry Rozier is OUT with a left ankle sprain. He had been downgraded by the team to questionable after shootaround. Rozier is one of their best...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He is special': Terry Rozier offers high praise for James Bouknight

Terry Rozier spoke very highly of rookie James Bouknight during the offseason, and the Charlotte Hornets veteran once again offered praise for the 11th pick. Rozier is among the Hornets veterans that have offered Bouknight plenty of guidance. He has seen him up close throughout training camp and the preseason, and he has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jaylen Brown in, Horford and Langford out vs. Hornets

Jaylen Brown has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets despite starting the day as questionable. Having missed Sunday’s contest against the Houston Rockets due to left patella tendinopathy, Brown will be placed on a minutes restriction and will play “in the 30-minute range,” according to the Boston Celtics.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Celtics will be without two rotation pieces for Monday's matchup with the Hornets

On Monday night in Charlotte, the Celtics will look to pick up their second straight shorthanded win as a pair of rotational pieces are out for Boston. Starting with the good news, the Celtics will have Jaylen Brown back after he missed Sunday’s win over Houston with left patellar tendinopathy. With the second night of a back-to-back likely factoring into the equation, they will be without Romeo Langford and Al Horford on Monday.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Hornets vs. Celtics: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

The Boston Celtics are 16-4 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Boston going off at just a 1-point favorite.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Defense Wins Out In Victory Over Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat are known for their intensity and defense. That’s a year in and year out thing, regardless of who is on the roster or not. Well, as it just so happens, they have a few of the best defenders at their position on their roster this season as well. When it comes to small forwards, Jimmy Butler has long been one of the top two-way defenders in the league .
NBA
NBA

Hornets Get JB 100th Win in Rozier's Return

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | PJ Washington Postgame. It feels like the Hornets have been waiting weeks to get their 2020-21 leading scorer Terry Rozier fully back in the mix. Finally cleared after missing five of the team’s first six games because of two separate ankle sprains, “Scary Terry” appropriately made his return on Halloween, helping lead Charlotte to a 125-113 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Scary Terry revives on Halloween night, helps Hornets coast to win over Blazers

The Charlotte Hornets improved to 5-2 after a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. This was arguably one of the Hornets’ most cohesive team wins. They finished the game with 36 assists and it’s worth noting LaMelo Ball didn’t lead the squad in assists in the victory. It was Miles Bridges, who tallied a career-high nine assists.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Miles Bridges: Goes for 19 with nine assists

Bridges finished Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers with 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and a block. Bridges continues to be one of the biggest breakouts of the season, and he turned in another strong performance as the Hornets improved to 5-2. Over his previous five games, Bridges had averaged 28.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.2 made three-pointers. The return of Terry Rozier could cut into Bridges' scoring numbers a bit, but he's been enough of an all-around sensation that his overall fantasy value shouldn't take too much of a hit.
NBA

