Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Not ready to play

Diallo finished Sunday's loss to the Nets with six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and four rebounds. With Cade Cunningham (rest) out, Diallo got he nod at shooting guard for his first start of the season. Considering he was coming off of a DNP-CD in the previous game, it was somewhat of a surprising decision by coach Dwane Casey. Casey employed a deep rotation Sunday, with no Pistons players seeing more than 27 minutes of action. Diallo played only 20 minutes, and while he hit a pair of threes, he didn't provide much else for those who rostered him in DFS contests.
Comments / 0