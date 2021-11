Https://twitter.com/RealQuintonMayo/status/1452748422210011143. Beal missed the Wizards last game due to hip and groin injuries, but he will be back in the lineup for Monday’s game vs. the Nets. Beal finished second in the league in scoring last year, and he posted a 34.9% usage rate in his first game of the year. That represents a slight increase from his mark of 34.1% last year, so he’s definitely a threat to lead the league in scoring this year.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO