‘Cowboys for Trump’ Founder Now Just a Cowboy After Bashing Former President

By Ryan Bort
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
QAnon adherents congregated in Las Vegas over the weekend for a multi-day conference to spread misinformation about the 2020 election, Covid vaccines, and probably most everything else that was addressed at what was dubbed the For God & Country Patriot Double Down convention.

One of the speakers was “ Cowboys for Trump ” founder Couy Griffin , and he shared some unkind words for his group’s namesake.

“We supported President Trump for his fight for justice, and for four years we cried, ‘Lock her up. Lock her up. Lock her up.’ We know she’s a criminal,” Griffin said. “What did the president tell us? ‘If I was in charge of the law, you’d be in jail.’ OK, Mr. President, you’ve been in charge of the law for four years. At the end of your four-year time, the only ones locked up were men like me, and others like me, that have stood by the president the strongest.”

The “men like me” to whom Griffin is referring are the Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol and rioted on January 6th — something that is very much illegal. Griffin is not currently locked up, but he was indeed among those who marched to the Capitol in what turned out to be a violent effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Griffin was arrested later in January, and in August was offered a plea agreement to resolve the misdemeanor criminal charges he’d been slapped with for breaching the Capitol grounds. He didn’t enter the building but allegedly used a bullhorn to lead the crowd in prayer on a terrace outside the Capitol.

In addition to leading Cowboys for Trump, Griffin serves as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico. A political committee tried to recall him this summer alleging he was missing meetings in service of Cowboys for Trump, and that he was using the group as a money-making apparatus. Griffin survived the recall effort in September after the committee failed to get enough signatures to trigger a special election.

Griffin was a huge fan of the former president, as his group’s name implies, and reportedly met with Trump “several times” over the course of his term in office. Like the president, Griffin has a history of making racist comments, including telling people who supported the playing of the Black national anthem at football games to “go back to Africa,” and calling those who opposed the Confederate flag “vile scum.” In the spring of 2020, Trump tweeted a video of Griffin telling a crowd of supporters that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

Rolling Stone

The Only U.S. President to Be Impeached Twice Calls Biden 'Worst President in History'

By many measures Donald Trump was not a great president. He used the office for his own financial gain; he implemented cruel and racist immigration policies; he failed to take the pandemic seriously and did not do enough to slow its spread; and he tried to overthrow the government by stoking a violent insurrection. But in Trump's opinion, President Biden has had the "worst presidency in history," the former president told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro in an interview that aired on the network Saturday night. "It would be an F. It's a failed administration. It's a disaster. – President Trump's report card...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Fox News Host Calls Out GOP Senator's Hypocrisy: 'You Talk About Deficits, Should the Trump Tax Cuts Be Repealed?'

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tried to dodge questions from Fox News' Chris Wallace, who pointed out the senator's hypocrisy in saying the government should "live within our means" to justify his opposition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill when he voted for the Trump tax cuts that raised the deficit. Noting Scott's opposition to the bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as the budget reconciliation bill that contains much of Biden's Build Back Better agenda, Wallace asked why he didn't join 19 other Republican senators in voting for the bipartisan package, especially when Florida's infrastructure would benefit from provisions of the legislation. "Chris, I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Police 'Laughed' When Biden Staffers Pleaded for Help as Trump Train Harassed Campaign Bus, Lawsuit Says

"No, we're not going to do it." That was the reply a San Marcos police officer gave a 911 dispatcher who informed him that the 2020 Biden campaign was requesting an escort for their bus while a caravan of Trump supporters was trying to run them off the road, according to 911 transcripts cited in a lawsuit obtained by The Texas Tribune. Police in other Texas towns did respond to the campaign staffers' requests for an escort, but they left as the bus crossed jurisdictions from New Braunfels, Texas, into San Marcos, where the campaign had a scheduled event. When the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump's response to the findings of The Post's Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump's inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of "The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Former president Donald Trump gives deposition in lawsuit over 2015 protest

Donald Trump was ordered to testify under oath in a civil deposition. The former president is facing a lawsuit from protesters who say they were assaulted by members of Trump's security staff during an immigration protest in 2015. NBC News' Tom Winter explains what the protesters are seeking and how Trump is reacting. Oct. 19, 2021.
POTUS
The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

