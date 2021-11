Chicago Fire 10×06 “Dead Zone” is, in some ways, about missing and moving on. Not forgetting, no, and never getting over, just …taking the next step forward. And then the next one. And like with any kind of grief, the first step is the hardest. The first day. The first moment of emptiness. That’s what this episode was for us, and in some ways, for the people in Firehouse 51. Except, you know, they can’t have a quiet day to reflect on what’s changed, and neither can we because this is TV.

