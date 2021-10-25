TEDC announces Burnett as 2022 board chairman

NADA – The 65-member board of directors of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) elected Mike Alford as its 2022 chairman. “It is an honor and privilege to be elected to serve as NADA board chairman for 2022,” said Alford, who represents North Carolina’s new-car dealers on the NADA board and is president of Marine Chevrolet Cadillac in Jacksonville, N.C. “Since 1917 NADA has been an ardent advocate for franchised new-car dealers. The opportunity to chair this dynamic group of automotive leaders is both exciting and humbling. We have an engaged board and talented team that stands ready to advance the interest of our more than 16,000 franchised dealers. I appreciate the trust and confidence of the board as we tirelessly pursue our work with all stakeholders on behalf of the dealer body.”

NADA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO