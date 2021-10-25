CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TEDC announces Burnett as 2022 board chairman

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA press release detailed the Texas Economic Development Council at its Board Meeting on Oct. 15 recognized Wesley Burnett as the 2022 Chair of the Board of Directors. Burnett will reportedly serve as board chair effective Oct. 15 through Oct. 21, 2022. A member of...

www.oaoa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

Vice-Chairman of ACSD#1 Board to Resign

Due to personal health reasons, Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) Board of Trustees Vice-Chairman Mark Bittner has decided to resign effective Sunday, October 31. In a letter to the Board, Bittner shared the reason for his decision:. “This is something I don’t want to do, but it is simply...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

NADA Board of Directors Elects 2022 Chairman

NADA – The 65-member board of directors of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) elected Mike Alford as its 2022 chairman. “It is an honor and privilege to be elected to serve as NADA board chairman for 2022,” said Alford, who represents North Carolina’s new-car dealers on the NADA board and is president of Marine Chevrolet Cadillac in Jacksonville, N.C. “Since 1917 NADA has been an ardent advocate for franchised new-car dealers. The opportunity to chair this dynamic group of automotive leaders is both exciting and humbling. We have an engaged board and talented team that stands ready to advance the interest of our more than 16,000 franchised dealers. I appreciate the trust and confidence of the board as we tirelessly pursue our work with all stakeholders on behalf of the dealer body.”
NADA, TX
Puget Sound Business Journal

Umoja appoints Seagen CEO as its board chairman

Seattle-based Umoja Biopharma on Monday named Clay Siegall as chairman of its board of directors. Siegall is the CEO and co-founder of Bothell-based Seagen, a biotech company that went public on the Nasdaq in 2001. Siegall co-founded the company in 1998. "Clay's vast scientific training and wealth of experience, particularly...
SEATTLE, WA
mpamag.com

MBA announces new board members – chairman named

The Mortgage Bankers Association has appointed Kristy Fercho, head of Wells Fargo Home Lending, as its new chairman, the trade association announced during its 2021 Annual Convention and Expo in San Diego. An active MBA member, Fercho currently serves as vice-chair of MBA’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee, co-chair of...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WDEZ 101.9 FM

McColley Announces Candidacy for School Board

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau community activist has announced her intention to run for a seat on the school board. Kayley McColley launched her campaign with a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying she’s ready to help build a brighter future for the district. McColley is a 2018 graduate of...
WAUSAU, WI
aithority.com

314e Announces Board of Advisors

314e Corporation, a leading Healthcare IT company, announced the induction of a new Board of Advisors to help guide the company through its next stage of rapid growth. 314e has witnessed significant momentum in the last couple of years and has launched a bouquet of innovative products for hospitals in the North American market.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Insulet announces board of director changes

Insulin delivery technology developer Insulet (NSDQ:PODD) announced today that it appointed Dr. Luciana Borio to its board of directors. Borio joins the board of Acton, Massachusetts–based Insulet, having served in key roles with the FDA, the National Security Council and the Council on Foreign Relations. She specializes in biodefense and medical countermeasures, emerging infectious diseases, medical product development and public health emergencies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pncguam.com

$3.4 million in tax refunds to be paid this week

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration is now under 30 days in processing and paying income tax refunds. The latest batch of tax refunds totals $3,408,409, including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent the payment of 1,438 error-free returns filed on or before September 30, 2021. Since 2019, the Department...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chairman#Economic Development#Tedc#Nacero Inc
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Board authorizes one-time payment for active employees

The Board of Education yesterday authorized Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to provide a one-time $1,000 payment in two installments to active employees. Eligible employees include those covered by both the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) contract, as well as employees covered by the school system’s contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Also receiving the payment are CCPS food and nutrition workers and teacher substitutes serving in an official long-term substitute teacher assignment. Temporary employees and daily substitutes are not eligible for the payment.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Odessa American

TEXAS VIEW: Seliger’s decision leaves big shoes to fill in District 31

The recent announcement by state Sen. Kel Seliger that he will not seek reelection is disheartening news for the Panhandle and those who call it home. For the past 17 years, Seliger has vigorously and unabashedly represented the people of District 31 – even if those interests were in conflict with Republican party leadership.
TEXAS STATE
WBOC

Work is Underway to build 2,500 New Homes in the Town of Trappe

TRAPPE, Md. - WORK IS UNDERWAY TO BUILD 2,500 NEW HOMES IN ONE PART OF TALBOT COUNTY and PEOPLE have THERE HAVE MIXED FEELINGS ABOUT this new addition. THIS PROJECT IN Trappe HAS BEEN IN THE WORKS SINCE 2006. SOME PEOPLE in the AREa are LOOKING FORWARD TO THE DEVELOPMENT BRINGING MORE OPPORTUNITIES. However, OTHERS - NOT SO MUCH.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Chicago

Bidders Submit Five Proposals For Chicago’s First Casino

CHICAGO (CBS) — After Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave potential bidders an extra two months to submit formal plans for building a Chicago casino, the city has received five proposals from four different bidders, and will now begin the process of choosing who will operate the city’s first casino. The mayor opened up the bidding process for the city’s first casino in April, and four months later extended the deadline by two months, setting a new deadline for Friday. Friday afternoon, the mayor’s office said the city had received five bids from four applicants: Bally’s Corporation submitted two proposals for two different sites; its casino...
CHICAGO, IL
Odessa American

MPO seeking input

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting a study for a potential interregional corridor to provide freight and vehicular connectivity in and around the urbanized Midland-Odessa area and is seeking public input. The MPO is planning for a potential interregional corridor to provide freight and vehicular connectivity in and...
ODESSA, TX
Tennessee Lookout

Senate to reconvene for consideration of omnibus package

The Tennessee Senate plans to reconvene this afternoon to consider an omnibus package of bills severely restricting workplace COVID regulations, which have drawn sharp opposition from business and other interests across the state. Among the most influential voices to weigh in against a portion of the package barring companies from issuing mask mandates is  the […] The post Senate to reconvene for consideration of omnibus package appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
Odessa American

OC fall enrollment hits 8,000-plus

As Odessa College celebrates its 75th anniversary, the institution passed another historical milepost, enrolling a record 8,020 students in the 2021 fall semester. That number represents a 13.9 percent increase over the previous enrollment record of 7,044 students set in fall 2020, a news release detailed. In contrast to the...
ODESSA, TX
kitsapdailynews.com

Suquamish chairman named to UW Board of Regents

Suquamish Tribe Chairman Leanord Forsman was recently appointed to the University of Washington’s Board of Regents by Gov. Jay Inslee, becoming the first Native American to serve on the board. As a UW alum, Forsman graduated with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology in 1987,and has served on the Suquamish tribal...
SUQUAMISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy