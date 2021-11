The next holiday cleanup for South Jersey Catholic Cemeteries (SJCC) is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 8. Prior to the cleanup date, they ask families to please remember to remove any keepsake items or mementos that they want to keep. SJCC handles 15 cemetery locations throughout southern New Jersey including more popular cemeteries like Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Berlin, New St. Mary Cemetery in Bellmawr, Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland, and All Saints Cemetery in Newfield. The cleanup schedule is available on the SJCC website, https://southjerseycatholiccemeteries.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/2021-Holiday-Cleanup-Schedule.pdf.

