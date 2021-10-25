CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

1 critically injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Flint

By Winter Keefer
MLive
MLive
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLINT, MI -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday night in Flint left a man critically injured, police said. Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 to a...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Arrest made in connection to explosion at Clare County storage facility

GRANT TWP, MI - An arrest was made in regards to an incident involving an explosive in Clare County earlier this week. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating that David Hannaford, 36, of Lake, was charged on Friday, Oct. 29 by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with placing explosives near a property causing physical injury. About 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of an explosion at a storage facility in Grant Township. It was reported a box had blown up in someone’s hand at the site.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police release surveillance camera images of Kalamazoo bank robber

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police have releases surveillance camera images of a person suspected of robbing a Kalamazoo credit union on Friday, Oct. 29. The person entered the business about 4:15 p.m., demanded cash, then fled the area on foot. Police were dispatched to 1313 Portage Street, the Community Promise Federal...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Addison Community Schools

ADDISON, MI – A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday afternoon after he was found with a loaded handgun inside Addison Community Schools. Police were called at 1:37 p.m. Oct. 28, to Addison Community Schools, 219 N. Comstock St., for a report of a student who was carrying a weapon in the school, forcing the school to go into lockdown, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.
ADDISON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Flint Police Department#Crimestoppersofflint Com
MLive

Bank robbed in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, MI – A bank was robbed in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood on Friday morning. A bank in the 1300 block of Portage Road was robbed around 4:13 p.m., Oct. 29, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. A man entered the bank and demanded money, KDPS said. He was given...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

Vehicle crashes into Ionia County school after driver falls asleep

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A motorist fell asleep early Friday, Oct. 29, before crashing into Boyce Elementary School, sheriff’s deputies said. Ionia Public Schools’ maintenance team and an engineering company determined there was no structural damage to weight-bearing parts of the building. The school is on North State Road, just outside of the City of Ionia.
IONIA, MI
The Saginaw News

‘I put her through hell,’ testifies man imprisoned for life at 16 for role in rape, killing of Karen King

SAGINAW, MI — Shackled and sitting on the witness stand, Shytour T. Williams spoke slowly and deliberately, softly but resonantly, pausing to consider each question posed to him. Often, he’d look with a thousand-yard-stare across the courtroom as he detailed his role in the kidnapping, rape, and murder of an 18-year-old woman nearly a quarter century ago.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

31K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy