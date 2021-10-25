CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla breaches $1 trillion market cap

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Tesla Inc on Monday breached a trillion...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Alphabet#Reuters
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
740thefan.com

Amazon discloses 20% stake in EV maker Rivian

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc, an early backer of Rivian Automotive, disclosed a stake of about 20% in the electric-vehicle maker, according to a filing from the e-commerce giant on Friday. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD launches $1.8 billion capital raising -term sheet

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle company BYD Co is raising up to $1.8 billion in a capital raising launched on Friday, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed. A price range to sell 50 million shares was set at between $HK273.5 and $279.5, which represents a 5.8% to 7.8% discount to the stock’s closing price on Friday.
ECONOMY
CNN

The stock market was more treat than trick in October

New York (CNN Business) — October may be notorious for big market crashes. But this month was more of a Rocktober than Shocktober for stocks. Despite some notable drops in big techs Friday following disappointing sales from Apple and Amazon, the broader market still finished October with healthy gains. The...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

S&P 500, Dow Make Record Highs As Tesla Joins $1 Trillion Club; Could Market Pull Back?

After taking a one-day break, the stock market resumed its October rally Monday, as good fortunes for Tesla (TSLA) carried over to multiple indexes. The electric-vehicle maker raced nearly 13% to a new high, sending its market capitalization above $1 trillion. The move was a key factor in the Nasdaq composite's 0.9% gain and…
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy