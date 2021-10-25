Amsterdam boil water advisory lifted

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Amsterdam has lifted the boil water advisory that went into effect on October 21. The town said all bacteria testing has been completed and the results are satisfactory.

The advisory has been lifted for the entire Harrower Water District, which includes Miami Avenue, Hollywood Road, Saratoga Avenue, Harrower Lane, Pioneer Street, Midline Road from the city or town line up to Wallins Corners Road, including the Wallins Corners Apartments, and Wallins Corners Road including the Cedar Crest Apartments and Wallins Corners Condominiums.

Police owed the advisory to “a positive bacteriological sample.” Police said crews extensively flushed hydrants throughout the weekend.

If you have any questions, you can contact the town at (518) 842-7961 or refer to the Amsterdam website .

