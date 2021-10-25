CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Over 1 ton of weed seized at Port of Buffalo

By Isabella Colello
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmIZU_0cc4bicD00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WWTI ) — Thousands of pounds of marijuana worth millions of dollars were seized in Buffalo last week. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on October 20, officers seized 2,554 pounds of marijuana—roughly 1.277 tons, with an estimated $5 million street value—in a commercial shipment.

Cannabis Control Board votes to let New Yorkers grow medical pot at home

Although marijuana is legal for adults to use in New York, ports of entry are federal property, and CBP is a federal agency. Marijuana remains illegal on the national level.

CBP reported that officers assigned to the Peace Bridge selected a commercial shipment labeled as “bathroom vanities” for further examination. The truck and trailer were both sent for a non-intrusive examination which revealed anomalies in the trailer, which sent the shipment to the commercial vehicle inspection area.

NY state police seizures of marijuana plants fall sharply

Officers then physically inspected the shipment and discovered vacuum-sealed marijuana packages within the pallet-shipment boxes. All told, police seized 2,302 packages that field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana.

“Criminal organizations continue to attempt to exploit the border for their personal gain, however, the skills, training, and dedication of our officers have once again halted their plan,” Acting Buffalo Port Director John Madsen said in a press release. “I am proud of the persistent efforts of our resilient workforce in securing the border ensuring these narcotics were prevented from entering our country.”

Still growing, NY medical marijuana producers eye Cannabis Control Board

This seizure is currently under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

