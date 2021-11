Longtime coach Ed Sedar announced his retirement on Monday morning. Sedar enjoyed thirty years with the Brewers. Sedar, 60, spent this season as an advisor to the Brewers’ coaching staff, but was best known for his work at the infield corners. He was the major league team’s first base coach from 2007-2010 and third base coach from 2011-2020. Sedar became a fan favorite behind the third base line, windmilling runners home and dabbing in celebration after extra-base hits. Sedar was easy to like. He built a rapport with players and fans and famously was the first to invite Hank the Dog into the Brewers spring training clubhouse.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO