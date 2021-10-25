CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Marshals offering reward in capture of Fugitive of the Week

By fox8webcentral
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of the Fugitive of the Week.

47-year-old Pernell Gibson is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated homicide.

Pernell Gibson is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated homicide. (Courtesy of U.S. Marshals office)

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, Gibson is the suspect in the death Francina Davis on January 15 in a parking lot located near the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue.

Gibson is 6″ 2′ tall and weighs 165 pounds.

His last known address is near the 1300 block of E. 117th Street in Cleveland.

Gibson is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about him, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

