The actress on joining the Old Spice Family, being part of a power couple with Ime and bringing 'The Best Man' back -- but to TV. Actress Nia Long is returning to TV, but not to star on a sitcom or drama or to voice a character, all of which she’s done. She’s stepping into new, unfamiliar and exciting territory, and that’s ad work. Long is joining the comical duo of Deon Cole and Gabrielle Dennis in the hilarious “Men Have Skin Too” ads for Old Spice. She plays a therapist attempting to help the couple deal with the contention created by Dennis’ use of Cole’s beloved body wash products, which smell good and work well enough to win over men and women alike.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO