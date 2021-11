TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Cholesterol medication has been linked to reduced risk of death from COVID-19, according to a new, large-population study. Statins are often prescribed by doctors to help lower cholesterol levels in the blood and can help prevent cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and stroke. "Our results suggest that statin treatment can have a moderate prophylactic effect on COVID-19 mortality," Rita Bergqvist, medical student at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and co-author of the study, said in a news release.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO