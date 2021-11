A stabbing on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Harrison, New York led police on an early morning man hunt. According to Police, the incident, which was reported on the Harrison Police Departments Facebook page, occured around 5 AM at the Mobile gas station on the Hutchinson River Parkway and involved two men, who apparently knew each other, and were traveling together. The men got into some type of a dispute, when one man slashed the other with a knife or some type of sharp object and fled on foot while the victim managed to get to the store at the gas station to call for help.

HARRISON, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO