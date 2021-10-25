Pricey Evangelion Clothing Released by Fashion Brand Undercover

This may be one small step towards solving overconsumption. In the age of fast fashion, TikTok shopping hauls and #OOTDs, we’ve come to associate style with an (overly) well-stocked wardrobe. Unspoken social media rules tell us that once an outfit is posted to one or all of our many feeds, we are never to be seen in it again. This culture inevitably plays into a hot-button issue in the fashion industry: the overproduction and overconsumption of clothes, one small solution for which may come via digital fashion. Zero10, a tech startup brand, is creating digital clothing, and its efforts may address one piece of the waste puzzle by changing the way we think about clothes, instead of asking us to wear less. Launching on October 21, Zero10 is an iOS application that uses augmented reality (AR) technology to simulate garments from various brands onto users’ bodies. Made from pixels instead of textiles, digital clothing is giving the fashion industry a small but desperately-needed push towards sustainability.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO