Pricey Evangelion Clothing Released by Fashion Brand Undercover

By Carley Garcia
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese fashion brand Undercover released a new Evangelion-themed clothing collection. First teased in March, the collection features a number of sweaters, hoodies, shirts, and other apparel inspired by Evangelion characters, EVAs, and themes. Despite the high prices, the collection sold out almost instantly upon appearing on the...

www.siliconera.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
