It happened when I was sitting in a café on South University Avenue. Four days before my EECS 281 midterm, three friends at the table, two slices of grilled cheese and one turmeric latte that painfully reminded me of home and my mother. That’s when, as I began working on this piece, the music system at the café played a familiar tune. The sound of the xylophone, followed by the subtle strumming of the guitar and finally a flourish of the drums took over my senses and filled the air around me. I braced myself as the first words of the song approached and I pulled out the memory of Zach Sobiech from the depths of my brain.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO