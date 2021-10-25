CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Patrick Harris' Uncoupled Comedy Adds Tuc Watkins as Ex-Hubby; Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden Also Cast

By Ryan Schwartz
 6 days ago
Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins will play almost-exes in Darren Star’s new Netflix series Uncoupled .

The recently announced half-hour comedy is centered on NPH’s Michael Lawson, who thinks his life is perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. “Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties,” per the official logline.

Watkins — whose myriad credits include ABC’s One Life to Live and Desperate Housewives , as well as Netflix’s The Boys in the Band — will recur as hedge-fund manager Colin, Michael’s soon-to-be ex-husband.

Netflix on Monday also announced the following cast additions:

* Tisha Campbell ( Martin ) in the series-regular role of Suzanne, “an expensively put-together, high-powered real estate agent who is Michael Lawson’s business partner and loyal friend. She is a confident and quick-witted single mom with a son in his early 20s.”

* Emerson Brooks ( The Last Ship ) in the series-regular role of Billy, “one of Michael’s close friends and a celebrity TV weatherman. He’s good-looking and charming, likes to have a good time, and frequently dates much younger men.”

* Brooks Ashmanskas ( The Good Lord Bird ) in the series-regular role of Stanley, “another of Michael’s close friends who is witty, quick and a bit of a snob. He is a very successful art dealer who is not as successful in the romance department.”

* Marcia Gay Harden ( The Morning Show ) in the recurring role of Claire, “an Upper East Side socialite in the midst of a bitter divorce from her husband.”

The eight-episode comedy hails from Star ( Sex and the City, Emily In Paris ) and Jeffrey Richman ( Modern Family ), who will executive-produce alongside Tony Hernandez ( Younger ) and Lilly Burns ( Emily in Paris, Younger ). A premiere date has not yet been announced.

