Harrisburg, PA

Dept. of Ag looking to hire more than 100 workers for Farm Show Complex events

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSUyH_0cc4YItO00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ahead of its peak event season, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center leadership is looking to hire up to 150 new employees to help with the events and shows happening at the facility over the next several months.

The complex hosts a variety of events that include agricultural and outdoorsmen shows, craft shows, sporting events, and meetings or private events.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show each January brings almost half a million visitors to the Harrisburg area who contribute millions of dollars to the local economy by visiting the region’s hotels, restaurants, and other attractions, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

According to the press release, available positions include:

  • Farm Show Week Laborers (62 positions available)
    • Temporary, part-time
    • $14.61 per hour
  • Laborers (seven positions available)
    • Permanent, part-time
    • $14.61 per hour
  • Security Officers (66 positions available)
    • Temporary (9 months), part-time
    • $16.05 per hour
  • Equipment Operator (five positions available)
    • Temporary (9 months), part-time
    • $16.45 per hour
  • Tradesmen Helper (one position available)
    • Temporary (9 months), full-time
    • $16.45 per hour
  • Electrician (two positions available)
    • Permanent, full-time
    • $48,384-57,689 salary
  • Equipment Operator (one position available)
    • Permanent, full-time
    • $16.45 per hour
Harvesting More: Ag. Secretary reveals theme, status of 2022 PA Farm Show

“Many commonwealth agencies rely on part-time or temporary employees to help out during busy periods of the year,” Reid Walsh, deputy secretary for human resources and management for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, said. “These are great opportunities for college students, retirees, and others looking to supplement their incomes on a flexible schedule.”

Application information can be found online here .

