Tesla breaches $1 trillion market cap

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Tesla Inc on Monday breached a trillion...

MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
Futures hit new peaks in a big week for Federal Reserve

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures hit record highs on Monday, led by gains in Tesla and economy-sensitive stocks at the start of a week packed with economic data as well as the Federal Reserve’s potential move to slow down bond purchases. Tesla Inc rose 3.5% in premarket trading, pointing...
Funds managed by Blackrock to sell 55 million shares in THG – bookrunner

(Reuters) – Multiple funds managed by Blackrock are selling about 55 million shares in British e-commerce group THG, a bookrunner said on Monday. Blackrock is the biggest institutional shareholder of THG after the company founder Matthew Moulding’s 14.19% holding, according to Refinitiv Eikon. THG was rocked by a 35% share...
Rising Treasury market illiquidity could pose financial market risk -BofA

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Rising illiquidity in the $14.8 trillion U.S. Treasuries market could spill over into other financial markets as hedge funds reduce their capacity to take on risk, Bank of America warned in a report on Monday. Leveraged hedge funds in particular have likely suffered large losses from...
MarketWatch

LianBio stock opens below the IPO price, reversing early indications of a rally

LianBio got off to a rocky start as a public company, as the first trade of the shares of biotechnology company with operations in the U.S. and China was 3.1% below the initial public offering price, reversing early indications of an upbeat open. The company said Sunday evening that its IPO priced at $16 a share, or in the middle of the expected range, as the company sold 20.31 shares to raise $325.0 million. The earliest indications of the stock's open was as high as around $18.50, which would have been 15.6% above the IPO price, but indications took...
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
techstartups.com

The elite trillion-dollar big tech club MAMATA now has a combined market cap of $10 trillion

This is a busy week for big tech companies. It all started on Monday after rental car company Hertz announced it was buying 100,000 Tesla vehicles to build out its electric vehicle rental fleet in a deal valued at roughly $4 billion. Immediately after the announcement, Tesla stocks rose by about 10% trading at over $1,000 valuing Elon Musk’s electric car company at a little over $1 trillion.
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
CNN

The stock market was more treat than trick in October

New York (CNN Business) — October may be notorious for big market crashes. But this month was more of a Rocktober than Shocktober for stocks. Despite some notable drops in big techs Friday following disappointing sales from Apple and Amazon, the broader market still finished October with healthy gains. The...
