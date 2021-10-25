CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Friends' stars pay tribute James Michael Tyler after his death: 'You will be so missed'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H614s_0cc4XGA900
Press Association

James Michael Tyler died Sunday morning, as confirmed by his manager to Variety, after publicly revealing his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis in late June.

The 59-year-old actor was best known for his role of Gunther on Friends —a witty barista and manager at Central Perk with an intense crush on Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). He appeared in 150 episodes across the iconic sitcom's 10-season run from 1994 to 2004.

Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer posted tributes to their former co-star:

Tyler explained that he was diagnosed with "advanced prostate cancer" in September 2018 that spread to his bones. "Stage 4, late-stage cancer, so eventually it's gonna probably get me," he added.

Tyler said he was "sure" the Friends core cast members, which also included Matthew Perry, knew of his diagnosis. "David Schwimmer has corresponded with me via Instagram," he shared. "The producers are aware. They've been aware for a long time."

HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, which began streaming in late May, featured an appearance from Tyler over Zoom.

"I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities," he said, per Today's website. "It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know? ... I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.'"

Tyler's main point of emphasis during the segment was to encourage other men to get the PSA test early and often to hopefully prevent what happened to him.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Mila Kunis says Ashton Kutcher's diet for 'Jobs' resulted in two hospital stays for pancreatitis: 'He was so dumb'

Ashton Kutcher committed to "Jobs" a little too much. Mila Kunis stopped by "Hot Ones" this week, where she was asked by host Sean Evans to fact-check her husband's visit to the show in September 2019. Back then, Kutcher shared that he worried he'd given himself pancreatitis from drinking too much carrot juice in preparation for his titular Jobs role.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Khloé Kardashian, 3-year-old daughter True test positive for COVID

Khloé Kardashian will be uncharacteristically still for the foreseeable future, as she and her daughter, three-year-old True, tested positive for COVID-19. "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted Friday. "I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
James Michael Tyler
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston Mourns ‘Friends’ Co-Star James Michael After He Tragically Died Of Cancer

‘Friends would not have been the same without you,’ Jennifer Aniston penned in a tribute to the late actor, who died at just age 59 after a cancer battle. Jennifer Aniston, 52, posted a sweet memorial to her Friends co-star James Michael Tyler just hours after his death. “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTaylor,” she via Instagram wrote on Sunday, Oct. 24, including a heartbreak emoji.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Chicago

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter. "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Central Perk#Friends
wonderwall.com

'Friends' stars say goodbye to 'unforgettable' co-star, more news ICYMI

Pour a cup out for Gunther. James Michael Tyler, the man who famously played barista Gunther on "Friends," passed away on Oct. 24 after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 59. Following his death, many of the TV show's top names publicly paid tribute to James. "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed," Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram. Courteney Cox added, "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you." Matt LeBlanc wrote, "We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend." David Schwimmer said, "James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen. You will be missed, buddy."
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See The Twins Who Played Ross and Rachel's Baby on "Friends" Now At 19

There are few TV romances more legendary than the "will they, won't they" storyline between Ross and Rachel on Friends. After eight seasons of ups and downs, the sometimes-couple welcomed their only child together, a daughter named Emma Gellar-Green. Though the show wrapped just two seasons after Emma's debut, many fans fondly remember twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon, who played baby Emma in her memorable toddler years. Today, the Sheldons are 19 years old and they've recently added a major credit to their acting resumes. Read on to see them now!
TV & VIDEOS
Daily News

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and more ‘Friends’ actors honor late co-star James Michael Tyler

Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are among the longtime “Friends” actors who shared sweet messages about co-star James Michael Tyler following his death. Tyler, who played the Central Perk employee Gunther on the Manhattan-set sitcom, died at age 59 following a battle with stage 4 prostate cancer. “James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Matthew Perry to discuss 'Friends,' struggle with addiction in new memoir

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former Friends star Matthew Perry is writing a memoir. Macmillan's Flatiron Books confirmed Thursday that it acquired the rights to Perry's first book. In the memoir, Perry, 52, will take readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of Friends while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. The book is described as "candid, self-aware" and "unflinchingly honest," while retaining Perry's humor.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Jennifer Aniston remembers James Michael Tyler with heartbreaking post

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to James Michael Tyler, known best for playing Gunther on "Friends," who died Sunday at the age of 59. "Friends would not have been the same without you," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTaylor 💔"
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Friends actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, passes away

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther in the comedy TV series Friends, has passed away at 59 from Stage 4 prostate cancer. Deadline reports that he died peacefully, and tributes have been coming in from his co-stars. As Gunther, Tyler appeared in every season of Friends, often serving and talking...
CELEBRITIES
inForney.com

Matthew Perry to release autobiography next year

Matthew Perry is set to release an autobiography. The ‘Friends’ alum has said he’s getting ready to release his very own memoir, as he said he feels it’s time for him to tell his own story “directly from the horse’s mouth”. He told People magazine: "There has been so much...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'Candid' Matthew Perry memoir coming in 2022

Matthew Perry has turned author: He's writing a memoir that chronicles his days at "Friends" as well as his struggles with alcohol and prescription medicine. Flatiron Books will publish the as-yet-untitled memoir in fall 2022. According to a news release, Perry's book will be "candid, self-aware and told with his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distractify

TikTok Star and Mother of Four Katelyn Ballman Has Died Suddenly at Age 27

Tragically, another internet star has died. Katelyn Ballman, who used the handle @itskaiteeebee on Tiktok, had more than 1.5 million likes and 78,000 followers. The internet personality, who frequently made videos featuring her husband and four children, posted for the last time on Sept. 27, 2021. Fans are worried for her family and are wondering about Katelyn's cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy