There are some really well-known ski resorts in the mountains of western Maine. Sunday River and Sugarloaf, to name just two. There used to be many more. If you dive into Maine's ski history, you'll find that nearly every decent sized town had at least one nearby ski area. Sure, most weren't that big, but they were big enough to provide an afternoon of family friendly entertainment. Nearly all of those are now gone - the victim of changing times.

