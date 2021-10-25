Phone Tap PODCAST: Costume Rival

A fired Netflix employee and current software engineer at the streamer have filed a labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that Netflix retaliated against them for “speaking up” against Netflix’s handling of the Dave Chappelle comedy special, The Closer. The charge, filed on Wednesday and first reported by The Verge on Friday, was submitted on behalf of B. Pagels-Minor, a former Netflix program manager who was fired for allegedly leaking company information, and Terra Field, a software engineer who had spoken out against the special on social media and was temporarily suspended after she attended an executive meeting. According to the NLRB filing,...

